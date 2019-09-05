Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.57.

EGLE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 18,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand bought 59,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $247,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,873.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $127,491.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,596,656 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,007. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 780,881 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,031,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 334,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

