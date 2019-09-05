Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 513,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,775. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.