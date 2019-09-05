Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 110,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,274. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

