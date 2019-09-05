Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 37,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,308. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.86.

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

