Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (EFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund alerts:

NYSE EFF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,462. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 80,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 335,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,869.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.