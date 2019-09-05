EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Plans Dividend of $0.05

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EFL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

EATON VANCE FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.