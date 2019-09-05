EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a dividend payout ratio of -1,214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get EATON VANCE MUN/SHS alerts:

NYSE ETX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.