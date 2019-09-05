Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 162,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,737. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.