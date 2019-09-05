Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

