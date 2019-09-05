Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $40.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE EPC traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at $812,789. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,982 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 43.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after purchasing an additional 632,479 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after buying an additional 765,521 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,045,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,873,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

