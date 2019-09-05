Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 10,257 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 369,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EKSO shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 454.48% and a negative net margin of 162.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.