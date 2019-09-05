Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

ERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 10.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $207,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

