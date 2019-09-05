Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $39.04, approximately 57,368 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,228,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Specifically, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

