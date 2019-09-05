electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading 14.4% Higher

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) shot up 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22, 177,389 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 174,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Get electroCore alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.45.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 90.27%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 18,974 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 21,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,974 shares of company stock valued at $85,108. 43.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in electroCore by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in electroCore by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.