Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s share price rose 23.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 780,301 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 109,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.