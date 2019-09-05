electrumdark (ELD) Reaches One Day Volume of $212.00

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. electrumdark has a market capitalization of $6,946.00 and $212.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, electrumdark has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One electrumdark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC and Altilly.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

electrumdark Token Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. electrumdark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

electrumdark Token Trading

electrumdark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase electrumdark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

