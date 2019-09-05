Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 154,515 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 791,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

