Enrique T. Salem Sells 4,000 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,274. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 2,170.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

