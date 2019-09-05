Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLWT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 149.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Euro Tech worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

