FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FGEN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

FGEN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,475. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.87. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $1,751,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,449,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $485,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,405,405. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. FMR LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,029,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,118,000 after acquiring an additional 269,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after acquiring an additional 721,232 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,500,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,808 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

