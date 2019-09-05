Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Fission 3.0 Corp (CVE:FUU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 810083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has approximately 223,423 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. Its advanced exploration projects include the North Shore property, Patterson Lake North property, and Clearwater West property located in Athabasca Basin Region, Canada.

