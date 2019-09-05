Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.30.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 47,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.