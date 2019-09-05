Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Christopher Tutton Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $72,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Tutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $75,240.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $34,579.61.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Christopher Tutton sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Tutton sold 220 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $16,229.40.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 259,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

