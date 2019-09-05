Fresnillo (FNLPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS: FNLPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/4/2019 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

8/28/2019 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

8/22/2019 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

8/15/2019 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

8/5/2019 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

8/2/2019 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/19/2019 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.11. Fresnillo Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.