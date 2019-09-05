Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.46

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 30606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTDR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

About Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.