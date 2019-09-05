Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gain Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE GCAP traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,500. The firm has a market cap of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.65. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Gain Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 201,686 shares in the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP now owns 186,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 112,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 125,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

