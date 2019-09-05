Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/3/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/28/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/28/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/12/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/9/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/29/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/16/2019 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

GLPI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 18,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

