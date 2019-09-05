Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Plans $0.11 — Dividend

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

TFIV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.