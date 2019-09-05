Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives $8.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

GLUU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 66,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,916. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,810,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

