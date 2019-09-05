Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Neutral

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

CRH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 490,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. CRH has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in CRH by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CRH by 90.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 21.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

