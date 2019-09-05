Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $248,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,092.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,367,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,427,010 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,492 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 552,523 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,924,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,366,000 after purchasing an additional 327,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,203,000 after purchasing an additional 135,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

