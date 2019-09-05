GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,091,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,322,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,704,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,911,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,067,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

