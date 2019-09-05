GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $316,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $108,757.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.