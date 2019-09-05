Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

