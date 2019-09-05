Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.59. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 138,743 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Williams Capital cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

The stock has a market cap of $396.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

