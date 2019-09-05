Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $58.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 54,110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 335.8% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $4,603,450. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,883,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

