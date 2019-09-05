Harpreet Grewal Sells 475 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $68,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PEN traded down $6.28 on Thursday, hitting $134.00. 733,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

