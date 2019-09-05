Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $60.46.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $205,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,067.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $202,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,176. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

