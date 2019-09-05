Head-To-Head Analysis: Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Perficient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perficient $498.38 million 2.49 $24.56 million $1.21 31.28

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Powerbridge Technologies and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00

Powerbridge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.90%. Perficient has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Perficient.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Perficient 5.52% 12.31% 7.61%

Summary

Perficient beats Powerbridge Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transportation, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

