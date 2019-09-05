Head-To-Head Comparison: Fang (NYSE:SFUN) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fang and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 2 0 0 0 1.00 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

Fang presently has a consensus price target of $7.78, indicating a potential upside of 304.95%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Fang’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fang is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fang and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $303.02 million 0.56 -$114.91 million $0.50 3.84 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.59 $10.15 million N/A N/A

CooTek (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -9.92% -2.45% -0.82% CooTek (Cayman) -4.38% -25.00% -7.19%

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) beats Fang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

