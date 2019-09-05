HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Barclays lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

HDELY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 42,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.15. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $16.41.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

