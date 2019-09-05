Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and CIRCOR International (NASDAQ:CIR) Critical Contrast

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CIRCOR International does not pay a dividend. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 10.91% 13.56% 7.03% CIRCOR International -4.81% 7.47% 2.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of CIRCOR International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helios Technologies and CIRCOR International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.61 $46.73 million $2.30 18.01 CIRCOR International $1.18 billion 0.58 -$39.38 million $2.11 16.30

Helios Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIRCOR International. CIRCOR International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helios Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helios Technologies and CIRCOR International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 CIRCOR International 0 2 2 0 2.50

Helios Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. CIRCOR International has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. Given CIRCOR International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than Helios Technologies.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats CIRCOR International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; oil mist systems and preventative lubrication services; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Aerospace and Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; automatic recircultaing valves; and severe service and general service control valves for the end-users, OEMs, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

