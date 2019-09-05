Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Trading Down 0.1%

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 894.68 ($11.69) and last traded at GBX 894.73 ($11.69), approximately 3,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($11.71).

The company has a market cap of $71.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 942.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 837.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.30%.

In related news, insider Peter Jones purchased 1,500 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,550 ($19,012.15).

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

