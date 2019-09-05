Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 115.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 67.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,012.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,036.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,097.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 832,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

