Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of -138.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of HES traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 409,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Hess has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,015. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

