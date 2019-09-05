Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.94

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.94 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 5186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $3,137,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,648 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,031,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,958,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,826,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

