Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Horizon Discovery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.88. The company has a market cap of $217.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

In related news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 33,112 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £49,999.12 ($65,332.71).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

