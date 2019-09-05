Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Kevin L. Myers Sells 2,045 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $87,526.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.63. 103,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,325. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

