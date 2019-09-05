Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.09.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 4,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

