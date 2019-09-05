Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hunting to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hunting currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 707.45 ($9.24).

HTG stock opened at GBX 451.20 ($5.90) on Monday. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 876.50 ($11.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 470.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 537.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

